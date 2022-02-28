Coles Co. adds 12 new COVID cases over weekend

CHARLESTON — Coles County added just 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, health officials said.

The Coles County Health Department said four cases were added Saturday, five on Sunday and three on Monday.

This came after a week, Feb. 20-26, that saw positive cases drop 30.56% from the previous week.

The county ended the month with 648 cases, a dramatic decrease from the 4,650 cases reported in January after the highly contagious omicron variant arrived in the state.

The week ending Feb. 5 saw 354 cases, the week ending Feb. 12 saw 200 cases, the week ending Feb. 19 saw 108 cases and there were 75 cases the week ending Feb. 26.

To date, the county has reported 15,114 positive cases and 166 COVID-related deaths.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0