 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Coles Co. adds 12 new COVID cases over weekend

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Coles County added just 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, health officials said.

The Coles County Health Department said four cases were added Saturday, five on Sunday and three on Monday.

This came after a week, Feb. 20-26, that saw positive cases drop 30.56% from the previous week.

coles cases by week

The county ended the month with 648 cases, a dramatic decrease from the 4,650 cases reported in January after the highly contagious omicron variant arrived in the state.

The week ending Feb. 5 saw 354 cases, the week ending Feb. 12 saw 200 cases, the week ending Feb. 19 saw 108 cases and there were 75 cases the week ending Feb. 26.

To date, the county has reported 15,114 positive cases and 166 COVID-related deaths.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News