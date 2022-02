Coles Co. adds another COVID-related death

CHARLESTON — Coles County added another COVID-related death, health officials said Friday.

The death brings the county’s total to 165 since the start of the pandemic.

The Coles County Health Department also reported 16 new COVID cases. For the month, the county has reported 636 cases, more than 4,000 fewer than the total reported in January following the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 13,028 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 355 deaths, since Feb. 18.

Due to the continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and increase in available ICU beds, the Illinois indoor mask requirement will end Monday, Feb. 28.

Since Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced his plan to lift the indoor mask requirement, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has been cut in half and the number of ICU beds available increased by 24%. Illinois’ weekly COVID-19 case rate has also decreased by 70%.