Coles Co. Health Department to offer Pfizer boosters

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has announced it will be hosting clinics to administer Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines.

Clinic times and locations will be announced on the health department's website and Facebook page as they are finalized.

This follows the Illinois Department of Public Health's adoption of Center for Disease Control's approval of booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the IDPH and CDC, those age 65 and over, those living in long-term care settings, and those between the ages of 50-64 with underlying conditions should receive a booster six months after their last shot.

The IDPH and CDC also said that others who may be considered for the shot include those aged 18-49 with underlying conditions and those aged 18-64 with an increased risk of exposure due to occupational setting.

The health department also announced that it recorded 269 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases between Sept. 17-25.

Here is a breakdown on cases reporter for each day:

Sept. 17: 53 new cases

Sept. 18: 19 new cases

Sept. 19: 27 new cases

Sept. 20: 25 new cases

Sept. 21: 47 new cases

Sept. 22: 38 new cases

Sept. 23: 22 new cases

Sept. 24: 28 new cases

Sept. 25: 13 new cases

To date, 7,433 total Coles County residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Of those, 7,026 have recovered and 112 have died. There are 295 who are currently recovering.

Statewide, 1,612,129 people total have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 24,783 patients have died.

Around 63 percent of eligible adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated in Illinois and 80 percent have received at least one dose of a vaccine as of last week, according to the IDPH.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.