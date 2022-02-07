Coles Co. reports two COVID-related deaths, decline in cases

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials announced two COVID-related deaths on Monday, while noting a decrease in positive cases.

The deaths bring the county’s total since the pandemic began to 158.

The weekend also saw the addition of 62 positive cases – 22 cases on Saturday, nine cases on Sunday and 31 cases on Monday. To date, the county has reported 14,763 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Coles County Health Department said the total number of positive cases reported from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 354, are down 57.91%.