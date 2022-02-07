 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coles Co. reports two COVID-related deaths, decline in cases

  • 0

"I believe that we should remove masks as soon as we possibly can," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday, adding that he was consulting with doctors and scientists about the need for continued COVID-19 mitigation measures.

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials announced two COVID-related deaths on Monday, while noting a decrease in positive cases.

The deaths bring the county’s total since the pandemic began to 158.

The weekend also saw the addition of 62 positive cases – 22 cases on Saturday, nine cases on Sunday and 31 cases on Monday. To date, the county has reported 14,763 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Coles County Health Department said the total number of positive cases reported from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 354, are down 57.91%.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

After two years, Australia reopens its borders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News