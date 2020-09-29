Coles community leaders send message urging following of COVID-19 precauations

CHARLESTON — A group of Coles County community leaders issued a statement on Tuesday urging people to follow precautions against the coronavirus.

The announcement comes at a time when Coles County's rate of COVID-19 cases is increasing and brings the possibility of the return of restrictions, county Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said.

The letter includes the names of 21 county health care, government, education, church and social service representatives.

READ THE LETTER:

"We do not wish our beloved community to become more restrictive or to undo the progress that has already been made," the letter says.

"We, as a community, can do a few simple things to defeat this enemy and prevent our local businesses, educational institutions, places of worship and medical facilities from further suffering, financial loss and personal expense."

Stenger said Illinois Department of Public Health officials found the county's current rate of COVID-19 cases to be "alarming." She said they indicated that if the rate stays at that level it could lead to the return of closings and other restrictions as took place in some other parts of the state.