Coles County add 4 new COVID-19 cases Friday
A new clinical study shows the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is about 66 percent effective against moderate to severe COVID-19.That also includes variants. It's the same number the company released earlier this year.Right now the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on pause in the U.S. because of concerns over a possible link to rare cases of blood clots. 

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced on Friday that an additional four county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from the department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,705 at a time when the county’s case rates are fluctuating but increasing.

The release said the county’s most recent case average was 3.5%. The department announced a rate of just more than 8% on Wednesday and  3.2% on Thursday.

Also, just less than 25% percent of county residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the release said.

Health department officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate, consult a health care provider and be tested.

The release also said the county’s case total includes five county residents who are currently hospitalized and 100 who are recovering from the disease. It said 5,506 have recovered and 94 are deceased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 3,369 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 22 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,316,091 cases, including 21,777 deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19?

