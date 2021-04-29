Coles County adds 11 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Thursday that 11 additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the department indicated that the county’s most recent positive case rate is 4.5% and the rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 2.8%.

It also said just less than 26% of the county population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The release said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,766.

Of those, three county residents are currently hospitalized and 73 are recovering from the disease, according to the release. It said 5,596 have recovered and 94 are deceased.