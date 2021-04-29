 Skip to main content
Coles County adds 11 new COVID-19 cases
COVID | LOCAL/STATE

Coles County adds 11 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Thursday that 11 additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the department indicated that the county’s most recent positive case rate is 4.5% and the rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 2.8%.

It also said just less than 26% of the county population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The release said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,766.

Of those, three county residents are currently hospitalized and 73 are recovering from the disease, according to the release. It said 5,596 have recovered and 94 are deceased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 38 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,331,848 cases, including 21,927 deaths.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

