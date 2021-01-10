Coles County adds 18 positive COVID cases on Sunday

CHARLESTON — Coles County added 18 positive cases of COVID-19, health officials said Sunday.

the new cases being the county's case total to 4,687 since March, the Coles County Health Department said in a news release.

Of those, 10 are in the hospital, 4,281 have recovered, 74 have died and 322 are recovering.

The release also included information about walk-up and drive-through COVID-19 testing that will be available in Charleston on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The testing will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Eastern Illinois University Student Recreation Center and Field House at Lantz Arena.

Illinois reported another 4,711 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional virus-related deaths Sunday as the rolling seven-day average positivity rate fell below 8%.

The state is now reporting a total 1,028,750 cases, including 17,574 total deaths across the state’s 102 counties.

There were 77,775 test results reported in the previous 24 hours with more than 14 million results reported since the pandemic began.