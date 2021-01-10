 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County adds 18 positive COVID cases
0 comments
top story

Coles County adds 18 positive COVID cases

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Coles County added 18 positive cases of COVID-19, health officials said Sunday.

The new cases bring the county's case total to 4,687 since March, the Coles County Health Department said in a statement. 

Of those, 10 are in the hospital, 4,281 have recovered, 74 have died and 322 are recovering.

The release also included information about walk-up and drive-through COVID-19 testing that will be available in Charleston on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The testing will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Eastern Illinois University Student Recreation Center and Field House at Lantz Arena.

Illinois reported another 4,711 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional virus-related deaths Sunday as the rolling seven-day average positivity rate fell below 8%.

The Department of Public Health reported the state has seen 1,028,750 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 17,574 deaths. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. through Saturday stood at 372,522, according to Johns Hopkins University

Officials say in the past 24 hours there have been 77,775 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state. As of late Saturday, 3,527 people infected with the coronavirus were hospitalized, with 740 patients in intensive care units and 391 patients on ventilators.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News