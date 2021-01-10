Coles County adds 18 positive COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Coles County added 18 positive cases of COVID-19, health officials said Sunday.

The new cases bring the county's case total to 4,687 since March, the Coles County Health Department said in a statement.

Of those, 10 are in the hospital, 4,281 have recovered, 74 have died and 322 are recovering.

The release also included information about walk-up and drive-through COVID-19 testing that will be available in Charleston on Tuesday.

The testing will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Eastern Illinois University Student Recreation Center and Field House at Lantz Arena.

Illinois reported another 4,711 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional virus-related deaths Sunday as the rolling seven-day average positivity rate fell below 8%.