Coles County adds 19 COVID-19 cases Sunday, total case count tops 800

CHARLESTON — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Coles County on Sunday surpassed the 800-count since the pandemic started, with 19 new positive results being reported.
The Coles County Health Department said that of 807, six are hospitalized, 490 have recovered, 20 died, and 291 are recovering.
The county already had a "warning" status by the Illinois Department of Public Health for 275 COVID cases per 1,000 residents for Aug. 9-15. Under state guidelines, anything over 50 cases per 100,000 triggers a warning.
Two or more warning levels could result in the state putting additional restrictions in place. Those benchmarks include number of deaths, test positivity and tests performed, among others. The process serves as notice that local officials should take action to mitigate the spread.
Last week, the state imposed tighter restrictions in southwest Illinois. The rules, effective Tuesday, included limiting meetings and social events to the lesser of 25 people or 25% of overall room capacity and closing bars and casinos at 11 p.m.
Twenty of the state's 102 counties are on warning status: Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will, and Williamson.
The following area counties all have warning levels for having more cases than the 50-per-100,000-resident benchmark between Aug. 9 and 15:
- Clark County: 83 new cases
- Cumberland County: 102 new cases
- Douglas County: 154 new cases
- Shelby County: 133 new cases
Additionally, Moultrie County, which is already on the list, has three warning levels, for new cases, test positivity and tests performed.
Experts say the most effective ways of slowing transmission are wearing face coverings over nose and mouth, keeping a social distance of at least 6 feet away from other people, and frequently washing hands. Health officials are seeing rampant disregard for wearing face coverings or observing social distance.
Community members gather near the Charleston Post Office to protest potential threats to the U.S. Postal Service.
Contact tracing data show the spikes are fueled by people congregating at weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, bars, travel to other states and to sports camps.
A mask mandate was first imposed in May and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law this month making it a felony to assault retail workers "conveying public health guidance," such as requiring customers to wear masks or practice social distancing. Pritzker also issued a rule penalizing businesses that don't enforce mask requirements with fines of up to $2,500.
"We know that face coverings are key to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it only works if everyone wears them," said Ngozi Ezike, who directs the state's Public Health Department. "We are seeing cases increasing each day and hearing about people not complying with the masking mandate. This rule is an effort to help keep all of us healthy."
State data released Sunday shows another 1,893 people have been found to have COVID-19. The state starts the week with nearly one-fifth of the state's counties on “warning level” status for the disease.
The new cases on Sunday put the total number of COVID positive results at 220,178, including 7,880 deaths.
Overall, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 16 to Sunday is 4.2%. The recovery rate is at 95% statewide, according to the health data. About 3.7 million specimens have been tested.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.