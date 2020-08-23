Coles County adds 19 COVID-19 cases Sunday, total case count tops 800

Clark County: 83 new cases

Cumberland County: 102 new cases

Douglas County: 154 new cases

Shelby County: 133 new cases

Additionally, Moultrie County, which is already on the list, has three warning levels, for new cases, test positivity and tests performed.

Experts say the most effective ways of slowing transmission are wearing face coverings over nose and mouth, keeping a social distance of at least 6 feet away from other people, and frequently washing hands. Health officials are seeing rampant disregard for wearing face coverings or observing social distance.

Contact tracing data show the spikes are fueled by people congregating at weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, bars, travel to other states and to sports camps.

A mask mandate was first imposed in May and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law this month making it a felony to assault retail workers "conveying public health guidance," such as requiring customers to wear masks or practice social distancing. Pritzker also issued a rule penalizing businesses that don't enforce mask requirements with fines of up to $2,500.