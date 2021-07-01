Coles County adds 2 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced on Thursday that two individuals have passed away from COVID-19.

This brings the total number of people who have died of the coronavirus in Coles County to 101.

These are the first reported deaths from the virus since May 20.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends. We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones in this very difficult time," said the health department in their press release.

Two individuals also tested positive for the virus on June 29 and one tested positive on June 30.

To date, 5,927 individuals have tested positive in Coles County since the start of the pandemic. Four individuals are currently hospitalized, 5,818 have recovered and four individuals are recovering.