Coles County adds 32 COVID-19 cases
top story
CORONAVIRUS | LOCAL

Coles County adds 32 COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced 32 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The Coles County Health Department's announcement of the new cases followed a report of 17 new cases in the county over the weekend, and an additional death on Monday.

The additional cases Tuesday brought the county's total since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to 548, according to a news release from the health department.

Last week, the Illinois Department of Public last week elevated the county's warning level for COVID-19.

The county health department release said there are currently 163 county residents recovering from the disease and 359 who have already recovered. Six county residents are hospitalized and there have been 20 deaths, it said.

The release also said health department officials are urging people to follow what's being called the "3 Ws." Those are wearing faces makes, watching distance or social distancing and washing hands.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

