Coles County adds 5 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

CHARLESTON — Five more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Saturday.
The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,435, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.
The total includes four county residents who are currently hospitalized and 144 who are recovering from the disease, the release said.
It said 5,194 county residents have recovered and 93 have died from the disease.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The release also included a reminder that county residents who qualify for the current phase for COVID-19 vaccinations can send an email to
covid19@co.coles.il.us to be notified when vaccinations are available.
The email should include the registering person’s name, birthdate, any underlying medical conditions and phone number.
It also said vaccination data from the Illinois Department of Public Health is available online at
dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Coles.
The state site will include information on vaccines from several providers, not only the county health department, the release said. It said the site was last updated on Friday.
Wilb Walker Supermarket
1988: Dyalene Haworth shows the ease of using E-Z Shopper grocery cart at Wilb Walker Supermarket.
file photo
Square
1980: Charleston square.
file photo
North Park house before renovation
1986: Jean Carpenter of Charleston has received a grant to repair her home. A $350,000 grant from Illinois Department of Commerce and Community Affairs will be used to renovate about 40 homes in the North Park neighborhood.
file photo
North Park house after renovation
1986: Jean Carpenter on porch of house after renovations.
file photo
Mother's
1988: At Mother's in Charleston grandmother winks at the patrons who come to wet their whistle. Mothers is a tavern which is known to just about every Eastern Illinois University student.
file photo
Hotel fire
1931: The Jefferies building was gutted by fire late Tuesday night. On left is the Winters' clothing store store with the Charleston Hotel office next on the north, than a vacant room recently vacated by the Huckleberry jewelry store, wit the Rogers drug store on the corner.
file photo
Golf Course
1986: Pat Kaiser plans to open his nine-hole golf course by Memorial Day weekend if Mother nature would cooperate.
file photo
Eastern Illinois Artist's Guild
1941: A permanent exhibit of Paul Turner Sargent's work has been opened by the Eastern Illinois Artists' Guild at 809 Jack St. built in 1831 by Dr. Aaron Ferguson it is said to be the oldest house in Charleston.
file photo
Downtown
1986: Downtown Charleston has been designated as part of that city's tax increment financing district within so-called blighted areas of their cities.
file photo
Coles County National Bank
1992: Coles County National Bank declared insolvent and sold to the Eagle Bank and Trust Co. The Missouri based trust company owns banks in three other Illinois towns, Sparta, Nashville and Highland.
file photo
Charleston Plaza
1978: Osco Drug and Eisner food store soon to open at Charleston Plaza Shopping Center. The two stores will occupy 40,000 square feet in the center. A 2,000 square foot Radio Shack store is already open. Another 2,000 square foot store will be occupied by the Book Emporium to open later this year. A total of 9,000 square feet remains to be leased in the center.
file photo
Celotex Corp.
1971: Yearly production estimates for the new Celotex Corp. plant north of Charleston is about 130 million square feet of insulation boards.
file photo
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.