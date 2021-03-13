 Skip to main content
Coles County adds 5 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
Coles County adds 5 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

CHARLESTON — Five more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Saturday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,435, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The total includes four county residents who are currently hospitalized and 144 who are recovering from the disease, the release said.

It said 5,194 county residents have recovered and 93 have died from the disease.

The release also included a reminder that county residents who qualify for the current phase for COVID-19 vaccinations can send an email to covid19@co.coles.il.us to be notified when vaccinations are available.

The email should include the registering person’s name, birthdate, any underlying medical conditions and phone number.

It also said vaccination data from the Illinois Department of Public Health is available online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Coles.

The state site will include information on vaccines from several providers, not only the county health department, the release said. It said the site was last updated on Friday.

