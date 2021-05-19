Coles County adds 5 new COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials on Wednesday announced five new positive cases of COVID-19.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases bring the county’s total to 5,848 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, three are hospitalized, 30 are recovering and 98 have died.

The health department also issued a reminder about an upcoming vaccination clinic through an Illinois National Guard program. The clinic will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Education Center.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,633 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 28 additional deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week altered its mask guidelines, saying it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to skip face coverings and social distancing in virtually all situations. The CDC guidelines say all people should still wear masks in crowded indoor locations such as airplanes, buses, hospitals and prisons.