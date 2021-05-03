Coles County adds 6 COVID cases since Friday

CHARLESTON — Six more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, according to the Coles County Health Department.

A news release from the department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus included three on Monday, one on Sunday and two on Saturday.

The release said the county’s most recent average rate for COVID-19 is 4.7% and the rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 3.3%.

It also said the new cases of the disease brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,780.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized, 54 are recovering from the disease, 5,628 have recovered and 94 are deceased, according to the release.

