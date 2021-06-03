Coles County adds 6 new COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials on Thursday reported six new positive cases of COVID-19.

The latest cases brings the county’s total to 5,894 since the pandemic began last year, the Coles County Health Department said in a news release. Of those, three residents are hospitalized, 21 are recovering and 99 have died.

Health officials also said 29.97% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, compared to 41.74% of the state’s population.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 674 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 24 additional deaths.