Coles County adds 7 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported Saturday that seven more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases bring to 2,233 the number of residents who have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those, 10 are hospitalized, 1,823 have recovered, 40 have died and 360 are recovering.

In bold, larger type in the daily local COVID-19 news release, health official encouraged residents to be proactive in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"We can ma a differen by follwoing the 3-W's Wear your mask, Watch your Distance, and Wash your hands!!!"

The increasing number of positive cases in the county and the region have prompted state-imposed restrictions and moved it to orange warning status.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced that new restrictions have been imposed in Region 6, which includes Coles and surrounding counties, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Those restrictions, which go into effect on Monday, include ban indoor dining and bar service and limit gathers to 25 people, down from 50, or 25% of capacity. Gaming establishments have to close at 11 p.m. as well.