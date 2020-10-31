Coles County adds 7 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported Saturday that seven more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new cases bring to 2,233 the number of residents who have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those, 10 are hospitalized, 1,823 have recovered, 40 have died and 360 are recovering.
In bold, larger type in the daily local COVID-19 news release, health official encouraged residents to be proactive in preventing the spread of coronavirus.
The increasing number of positive cases in the county and the region have prompted state-imposed restrictions and moved it to orange warning status.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced that new restrictions have been imposed in Region 6, which includes Coles and surrounding counties, to prevent the spread of the virus.
Those restrictions, which go into effect on Monday, include ban indoor dining and bar service and limit gathers to 25 people, down from 50, or 25% of capacity. Gaming establishments have to close at 11 p.m. as well.
Coles County also has reached warning status for exceeding three of the metrics the state uses to measure the spread of the coronavirus. The county is currently reporting 271 cases per 100,000 population, when the target is less than 50. It is reporting a positivity rate of 8.8%, when the target rate is 8% or less. It also is in warning territory for the number of tests being performed.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 7,899 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 46 additional deaths.
Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 410,300 cases, including 9,757 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,636 specimens for a total 7,729,845.
As of Friday night, 3,228 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 680 patients were in the ICU and 290 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
