Coles County adds 8 COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Eight more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total for the pandemic to 5,822.

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease and 27 are recovering, the release said.

It said 5,696 county residents have recovered while the number of deceased remains at 94, the same since March 29.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release also included a reminder about an Illinois National Guard program vaccination clinic scheduled to take place at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.