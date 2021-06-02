 Skip to main content
Coles County adds 8 COVID-19 cases
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Coles County adds 8 COVID-19 cases

In the U.S., more than 40% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Wednesday that eight additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

According to the health department, the new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,888. The total comprises three current hospitalizations, 20 active recovering, 5,766 recovered, and 99 total deaths.

The health department reported that 15,205 eligible Coles County residents have been vaccinated so far, which is 29.88% of the population. Vaccinations are available to all Illinoisans age 12 and older. To see which COVID-19 vaccines are in stock at nearby locations, visit www.vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 478 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including nine additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 1,383,065 cases, including 22,842 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Concerned about COVID-19?

