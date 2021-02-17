 Skip to main content
Coles County adds 8 new COVID-19 cases
Coles County adds 8 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Another eight Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the newly reported cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,215.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized, 147 are recovering from the disease, 4,975 have recovered and 89 are deceased, the release said.

It also said a high number of second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations this week means there is a limited supply of the vaccine for first doses.

Announcements will be made when first-dose vaccinations are again available, the release said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,795 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 24 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,166,717 cases, including 20,057 deaths. 

