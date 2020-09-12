Coles County adds four new COVID cases, state reports 2,121

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Four additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases brought the county's total for the disease to 1,266, the Coles County Health Department indicated in a news release Saturday.

It was one of the lowest one-day total of new cases for the county in several weeks but the news release said the county remains on the state's "orange" warning level for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Coles County is lacking in three areas.

The rate of positive cases in the county is 8.7%, while the state target rate is 8% or less. The county is reporting 336 cases per 100,000, while the state target rate is less than 50. It also listed as being at the warning level for the number of tests performed.

The release said 1,061 county residents have recovered from the disease and 173 are recovering. They have been 25 deaths and seven people are hospitalized, it said.