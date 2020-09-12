Coles County adds four new COVID cases, state reports 2,121

CHARLESTON — Four additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new cases brought the county's total for the disease to 1,266, the Coles County Health Department indicated in a news release Saturday.
It was one of the lowest one-day total of new cases for the county in several weeks but the news release said the county remains on the state's "orange" warning level for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Coles County is lacking in three areas.
The rate of positive cases in the county is 8.7%, while the state target rate is 8% or less. The county is reporting 336 cases per 100,000, while the state target rate is less than 50. It also listed as being at the warning level for the number of tests performed.
The release said 1,061 county residents have recovered from the disease and 173 are recovering. They have been 25 deaths and seven people are hospitalized, it said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 2,121 new confirmed cases, including 22 confirmed deaths. The deaths include two females from Macon County, one in her 80s and one over 100 years old.
To date, the state is reporting a total of 259,909 cases, including 8,295 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 5-12 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,594 specimens for a total of 4,688,976. As of last night, 1,509 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.