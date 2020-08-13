Coles County announces 11 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The Coles County Health Department's announcement of the new cases followed a report of 32 new cases in the county Wednesday, and an additional death on Monday.
The additional cases Thursday brought the county's total since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to 559, according to a news release from the health department.
Last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health elevated the county's warning level for COVID-19.
The county health department release said there are currently 145 county residents recovering from the disease and 389 who have already recovered. Five county residents are hospitalized and there have been 20 deaths, it said.
The release also said health department officials are urging people to follow what's being called the "3 Ws." Those are wearing face masks, watching distance or social distancing and washing hands.