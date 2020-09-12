Coles County announces 4 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Four additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases brought the county's total for the disease to 1,266, the Coles County Health Department indicated in a news release Saturday.

It was one of the lowest one-day total of new cases for the in several weeks but the news release said the county remains on the state's "orange" warning level for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

It said the rate of positive cases in the county is 8.7% while the state target rate is 8% or less.

The release said 1,061 county residents have recovered from the disease and 173 are recovering. They have been 25 deaths and seven people are hospitalized, it said.

It also said Coles County's COVID-19 rate information from the Illinois Department of Public Health is available online at dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Coles.

