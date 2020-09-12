 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County announces 4 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
0 comments
alert

Coles County announces 4 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Four additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases brought the county's total for the disease to 1,266, the Coles County Health Department indicated in a news release Saturday.

Download PDF COVID cases

It was one of the lowest one-day total of new cases for the in several weeks but the news release said the county remains on the state's "orange" warning level for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Watch now: A new name for Douglas Hall? Eastern Illinois president says Stephen Douglas 'contrary to EIU's values'

It said the rate of positive cases in the county is 8.7% while the state target rate is 8% or less.

The release said 1,061 county residents have recovered from the disease and 173 are recovering. They have been 25 deaths and seven people are hospitalized, it said.

Coles County teen gets probation for hitting boy

It also said Coles County's COVID-19 rate information from the Illinois Department of Public Health is available online at dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Coles.

Most memorable Cubs players

Most memorable Cubs players

Take a look at the Hall of Famers that are depicted on their Hall of Fame plaques wearing a Cubs (1903-present), Orphans (1898-1902), Colts (1890-1897) or White Stockings (1876-1889) cap insignia.

1 of 16
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News