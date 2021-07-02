Coles County announces latest COVID stats

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Friday announced no new cases of COVID-19.

Coles County has seen 5,927 cases since the start of the pandemic. Six people are currently recovering, 5,820 have recovered and 101 people have passed away.

The health department also is reporting that 32,353 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 16,621 individuals, or 32.66%, are fully vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday that 56% of eligible adults in Illinois have received the vaccine and 72% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.