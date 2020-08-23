Coles County assessments office closes due to COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office will be closed to the public because a COVID-19 positive test has been linked there.

County officials said the closure will last until further notice. The announcement was made Sunday afternoon.

The supervisor of assessments office is on the first floor of the Coles County Courthouse.

Those who need assistance from the supervisor of assessments staff during this closure are asked to call the office at (217) 348-0508.

LOOK BACK: Photos of Charleston's past

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.