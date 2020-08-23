 Skip to main content
Coles County assessments office closes due to COVID-19 case
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office will be closed to the public because a COVID-19 positive test has been linked there. 

County officials said the closure will last until further notice. The announcement was made Sunday afternoon. 

The supervisor of assessments office is on the first floor of the Coles County Courthouse.

Those who need assistance from the supervisor of assessments staff during this closure are asked to call the office at (217) 348-0508.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

