Coles County cops embrace social media to battle crime

MATTOON — Before the rise of social media, it took longer for important information or announcements to make its way to people.

Nowadays, with social media being adopted universally, the same information can move in an instant.

“I think it’s a great tool for us and all law enforcement agencies because it’s been very helpful with informing the public with information that they need to know and it gives us the opportunity to reach more people in a short amount of time,” said Coles County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine. “I definitely don’t think we do it because we think we have to. We do it because it’s beneficial to the citizens of Coles County.”

With everything from posts, images to videos, social media has become another instrument that law enforcement agencies use to engage with community members by sharing updates and receiving feedback on local concerns.

Heleine said the popularity of social media ultimately led the sheriff’s office to start a Facebook page in 2015 and it has only allowed them to keep the public in the know as well as communicate with them through different posts or share posts from other law enforcement offices.

Although the idea of increased communication between law enforcement and community members came about during the 1980s with the push for community-oriented policing, Heleine said social media expands on this further with the ability to have a post be shared throughout the county, state, and even country.

“We wouldn’t be doing a service to the citizens of Coles County if we weren’t also positing other things about public safety, tips, and content of that nature,” Heleine said. “Our officers are doing the legwork to get the information and evidence but a lot of times these crimes are getting solved because someone from the community has been able to provide us with information that leads us there.”

According to a 2016 law enforcement use of social media survey by the nonprofit Urban Institute and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, 91 percent of agencies use social media to notify the public of safety concerns and 89 percent use the technology for community outreach and citizen engagement.

In terms of public relations, 86 percent of agencies use social media for reputation management and 56 percent have contacted companies like Facebook or Twitter to obtain information to use as evidence.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, local agencies like Mattoon and Charleston Police Departments have been creating posts on Facebook and Twitter to dispel rumors or false information, warn the public of any hazards or inclement weather patterns and posting new job opportunities and highlight the good deeds of officers.

“By the time I had started, modern police agencies had largely started going to the community using them as a resource in everything they do, whether it’s to help us in our investigation or to communicate info back to them,” said Lt. Joel Shute with the Charleston Police Department. “Around that same time, the iPhone had come out and everybody was using social media on their cell phone.”

Shute, who started his police career in 2009, said the department simply followed suit and use their Facebook page as a hub relaying information not only from them but also other city municipalities including the Charleston Recreation and Public Works Departments.

Shute said they look at how other law enforcement agencies use their social media accounts to get better or newer ideas for posts. For example, they take some inspiration from how the Chicago Police Department publishes imagery to how interactive and informative posts can be from Illinois State Police Sgt. Tracy Lillard, a.k.a Trooper Tracy.

They also train in practical settings for general media relations by former or retired television anchors and newsroom managers to help get officers acquainted with the goals of the media and bridge the gap between the press.

“I think typically in our culture it sort of seems like the press is on one side and the police are on the other. I don’t think that’s true and some of these classrooms do a great job at dispelling that myth,” Shute said. “In addition, it helps officers become more comfortable with sharing our experiences with the media with the common goal of informing our community.”

Another way that law enforcement agencies use social media is by sharing footage and photos of alleged suspects involved in recent crimes or ongoing investigations to the public.

Chief Sam Gaines of the Mattoon Police Department said a lot of times they want people to get interested in their Facebook page with general posts like holidays greetings and open positions so that there’s more traffic on posts with Coles County Crime Stoppers like surveillance stills, soliciting for tips on cases or updating the community on major cases.

Gaines said they monitor the inbox for private messages and do get messages informing them on past crimes or possible suspects but they also receive messages of crimes that happen overnight which he would rather see the public report by phone.

“If you’ve got something in progress that needs immediate assistance, don’t use the app, use the old-fashioned way and call the police because it’s not monitored 24/7,” Gaines said. “If you’re just reporting on something that’s generally going on, then it’s a great way.”

