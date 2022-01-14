Coles County COVID cases continue to rise

MATTOON — With case numbers continuing to grow in Coles County, health officials have reported record high numbers this past week.
The Coles County Health Department on Thursday reported 307 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the monthly total to 2,199 cases. This is 959 more cases than the previous monthly high of 1,240, which was set in December.
The health department did not have Friday statistics available at press time.
Officials also announced one COVID-related death, bringing the total to 147.
The rapid rise has been fueled by 126 cases being reported on Monday, 275 cases on Tuesday, 302 on Wednesday and 307 on Thursday.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center reported that there are 43 COVID patients hospitalized with eight patients in the critical care unit. Thirty people are being monitored under the hospital's COVID@Home program.
As for the county’s vaccination status, approximately 21,682 of Coles County residents are fully vaccinated and 23,546 have received at least one dose as of Wednesday. There have been 51,977 vaccines administered.
"As the COVID pandemic continues to infect large numbers of Coles County-area residents, the Charleston Rotary Club board of directors is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated," said Deborah Miller, president of the Charleston Rotary Club, in a news release.
Miller said the club voted to support the use of COVID vaccines after Rotary International issued a statement in December to facilitate vaccine delivery to several low- and middle-income countries where Rotarians are active.
They will be working with Gavi, the vaccine alliance, which is co-leading COVAX — an international initiative focused on establishing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines — and working in tandem with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund.
"For more than 110 years, Rotary's people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects," Miller said in the release. "From literacy and peace to water and health, Rotarians are always working to better our world, and they stay committed to the end."
The Illinois Public Health Department on Friday reported 29,639 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. Between Jan. 7 and Friday, there have been 207,203 cases reported, which is an increase of 2.8% or 5,775 cases from the previous week's total of 201,428.
As of Thursday, state officials reported 7,320 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 153 COVID-related deaths were reported Friday.
Currently, 61.3% of Illinois residents have been fully-vaccinated with 68.38% already receiving at least one dose.
In total, there are 2,589,640 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 19,893,424 administered vaccine doses.
On Friday, the Charleston School District reported 115 confirmed COVID cases among students in the district with 295 students in quarantine due to possible exposure. There are 20 confirmed cases among staff in the district and two are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
As for the Mattoon School District, there were 21 confirmed COVID cases among students in the district and currently there are 42 students in quarantine due to possible exposure. There are five confirmed COVID cases among staff in the district with one individual in quarantine.
Both Mattoon and Charleston school districts are using rapid tests for students whose parents provide permission to have their students tested at school. Staff members are being tested weekly.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Jan. 15, by appointment only at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mattoon Walk In Clinic, 200 Dettro Drive. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Following the first dose, individuals will have to return on Feb. 5 to receive their second dose. To schedule an appointment at the walk-in clinic, call (217) 238-3000.
Anyone may also receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as the Pfizer, at both the Mattoon and Charleston Walk In Clinic, 2040 Lincoln Ave., Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Individuals ages 12 and older interested in getting a booster shot may receive a Pfizer booster from either location, with no appointment necessary.
COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
CASES
HOSPITALIZATIONS
DEATHS
CASES
HOSPITALIZATIONS
DEATHS
NOTE: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began posting county-level data showing “probable” COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using the historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number in the total.
NOTE: Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28. 2020, to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number.
NOTE: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began posting county-level data showing “probable” COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number.
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force regarding the numbers for July 20: There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The discrepancy in the number of deaths on July 19, 2020, was due a duplicate record being discovered by the Missouri DHSS.