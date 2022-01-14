Coles County COVID cases continue to rise

As for the Mattoon School District, there were 21 confirmed COVID cases among students in the district and currently there are 42 students in quarantine due to possible exposure. There are five confirmed COVID cases among staff in the district with one individual in quarantine.

Both Mattoon and Charleston school districts are using rapid tests for students whose parents provide permission to have their students tested at school. Staff members are being tested weekly.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Jan. 15, by appointment only at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mattoon Walk In Clinic, 200 Dettro Drive. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.