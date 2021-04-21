 Skip to main content
Coles County has 13 new COVID-19 cases, case rate increasing
top story

Coles County has 13 new COVID-19 cases, case rate increasing

CHARLESTON — An additional 13 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and officials say rates of the disease in the county are increasing.

A news release Wednesday from the Coles County Health Department said the county’s latest daily positive test rate, as of Sunday, was 8.1%. The rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 2.2%, the release said.

The release said just more than 23% of county residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It noted that all people age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

The release said the county is “seeing community spread” of the disease and health department officials urged testing, isolation and seeing a health care provider for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

There are a wide range of possible symptoms, it said, but they include congestion, runny nose, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, headache, muscle or body aches, fatigue, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or loss of taste or smell.

The release said symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus. Officials urged continued following of precautions, including wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent had washing.

The release also said the new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday brought the county’s total to 5,689.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 85 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It said 5,506 are recovering and 94 are deceased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,765 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 28 additional deaths.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

