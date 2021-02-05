Coles County has 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 21 new cases

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department has reported the death of two additional Coles County residents with COVID-19 and the identification of 21 new cases.
The new figures have reportedly increased the COVID-19 case count for Coles County since the pandemic began to 5,076. The total consists of four currently hospitalized, 148 recovering, 4,836 recovered, and 88 deceased.
At this time, the Illinois Department of Public Health is in phases 1A and 1B of distributing COVID-19 vaccine. The health department reported that it continues to receive weekly vaccine allotments in small amounts.
Coles County residents are asked to continue to monitor CodeRED for messages on vaccine information. The CodeRED alert will inform them of vaccine clinics and how to register. The CodeRED alert does not indicate they have an appointment. The health department said there is not an option to call and be placed on a waiting list at this time.
Community members can sign up with the CodeRED public notification system by visiting bit.ly/ColesCodeRed or text the keyword ColesAlerts to number 99411 and follow the instructions.
The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate in Illinois declined to 3.3% Friday as the state reached a single-day vaccination record with nearly 75,000 doses administered the day prior.
The rolling case positivity rate has been steadily declining since Jan. 1 when the positivity rate reached 8.1%. Friday’s was the lowest rate seen since Oct. 4.
Approximately 74,965 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were reported administered across the state on Thursday, surpassing the previous one-day record of 65,166 doses administered on Feb. 2.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker toured the mobile vaccination site located in the Auburn High School Field House in Rockford Friday and announced that Illinois National Guard teams are scheduled to begin operations in Winnebago County later this month, in addition to 80 more vaccine sites that opened across the state Thursday.
Pritzker said he is hopeful as the pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson announced Thursday that it has submitted its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.
FDA officials announced that outside experts are set to discuss the vaccine at a public meeting on Feb. 26, the Washington Post reported.
In its clinical trials, Pritzker said, the company reported an 85 percent effectiveness rate against severe illness and 100 percent protection against death.
“It’s also a one-dose vaccine which makes it easier to administer, people don’t have to come back for a second appointment and that’s very important,” Pritzker said. “I hope that we’ll see this third vaccine in the supply pipeline not too many weeks from now.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,660 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday out of 105,085 test results, along with an additional 83 deaths in the state.
There have been a total of 1.14 million cases from a total of 16.4 million test results reported and 19,526 deaths across Illinois’ 102 counties since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, according to the state public health department. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025.
The state public health department reported that a total of 1,231,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,082 doses. On Thursday, Illinois reportedly set a new one-day vaccination record with a total of 74,965 doses administered.