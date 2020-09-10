 Skip to main content
Coles County has 25th COVID-19 death
top story

Coles County has 25th COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, the county Health Department announced Thursday.

A news release from the department said the additional death brought the county's total to 25. It also said an additional 40 county residents had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The release said the new cases brought the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 1,238.

In addition to the 25 deaths, 11 county residents with the disease are hospitalized, 191 are recovering and 1,011 have recovered.

In the release, health department officials urged continued precautions against spreading the virus. They include wearing face masks, social distancing, staying home when ill and frequent hand washing.

It also said information on Coles County's case rate from the Illinois Department of Public Health is available online at illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Coles.

