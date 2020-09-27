Coles County has 30th death from COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.

The Coles County Health Department reported the death in a news release that said department officials "extend our heartfelt condolences" to the person's family and friends.

The additional death brought the county's total number of those who have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 30.

The news release said another 16 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total for the pandemic to 1,524.

In addition to the deaths, two people are hospitalized, 160 are recovering and 1,332 have recovered, according to the release.

However, the release also said the county is experiencing overall stable rates for the disease. The county has been moved from the state's "orange" warning level, which indicates increasing rates, to the "blue" warning level, it said.