Coles County has 30th death from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.
The Coles County Health Department reported the death in a news release that said department officials "extend our heartfelt condolences" to the person's family and friends.
The additional death brought the county's total number of those who have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 30.
The news release said another 16 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total for the pandemic to 1,524.
In addition to the deaths, two people are hospitalized, 160 are recovering and 1,332 have recovered, according to the release.
However, the release also said the county is experiencing overall stable rates for the disease. The county has been moved from the state's "orange" warning level, which indicates increasing rates, to the "blue" warning level, it said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also Sunday announced 1,604 new cases of COVID statewide.
Other data released:
- The state is reporting a total of 287,930 cases, including 8,601 deaths
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 20 to Saturday is 3.7%
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,822 specimens, for a total of 5,479,510
- As of Saturday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
- Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
- The recovery rate as of Sunday was 96%
The department also reported the following 14 deaths:
Carroll County: 1 male 80s
Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
DuPage County: 1 female 60s
Hamilton County: 1 male 60s
Monroe County: 1 female 80s
Peoria County: 1 female 80s
Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
