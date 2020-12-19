Coles County has 32 more residents test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON — An additional 32 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Coles County, it was announced on Saturday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional cases brought the county’s total to 4,087.

Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, 286 are recovering, 3,722 have recovered and 70 are deceased, the release said.

Also in the release, health department officials urged continuing precautions against spreading the virus during the holiday season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It said information on “sharing a safe holiday” is available online at allin.illinois.gov.

The deaths included five people in LaSalle County; a man in his 80s from Tazewell County; a woman in her 80s from Woodford County; a man in his 80s from Edgar County; three women in their 80s from Peoria County; and a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s from Sangamon County.