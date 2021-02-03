 Skip to main content
Coles County has new COVID vaccine allotment; appointments available Thursday and Friday
CHARLESTON — Coles County has received a new allotment of COVID-19 vaccine and appointments for those age 65 and older can be made on Thursday and Friday, according to the Coles County Health Department.

A news release from the department said appointments are available by calling 217-258-7489. Calls will be answered until 5 p.m. or until appointments are filled, it said.

Coles County COVID resource center

The release also said the health department will make announcements when future allotments of the vaccine are available.

The allotment for the week of Feb. 8 has not been sent to the health department yet, the release said.

Also in the release, the department announced that 11 additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

It said the new cases brought the county’s total number of cases to 5,044.

Of those, seven county residents are currently hospitalized, 157 are recovering, 4,795 have recovered and 85 are deceased, the release said.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

