Coles County Health Department announced COVID-19 death
CORONAVIRUS | LOCAL

Coles County Health Department announced COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced a COVID-19 death Monday, as well as an additional 10 cases.

The Coles County Health Department's announcement of the new cases followed a report of 17 new cases in the county over the weekend.

The additional cases Monday brought the county's total since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to 496, according to a news release from the health department.

Last week, the Illinois Department of Public last week elevated the county's warning level for COVID-19.

The county health department release said there are currently 120 county residents recovering from the disease and 350 who have already recovered. Six county residents are hospitalized and there have been 20 deaths, it said.

The release also said health department officials are urging people to follow what's being called the "3 Ws." Those are wearing faces makes, watching distance or social distancing and washing hands.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

