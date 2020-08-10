Coles County Health Department announced COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced a COVID-19 death Monday, as well as an additional 10 cases.

The Coles County Health Department's announcement of the new cases followed a report of 17 new cases in the county over the weekend.

The additional cases Monday brought the county's total since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to 496, according to a news release from the health department.

Last week, the Illinois Department of Public last week elevated the county's warning level for COVID-19.

The county health department release said there are currently 120 county residents recovering from the disease and 350 who have already recovered. Six county residents are hospitalized and there have been 20 deaths, it said.

The release also said health department officials are urging people to follow what's being called the "3 Ws." Those are wearing faces makes, watching distance or social distancing and washing hands.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Photos of Lake Shelbyville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.