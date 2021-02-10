Coles County Health Department announces new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, 18 new cases

CHARLESTON — People with preexisting diseases and medical conditions will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Feb. 25, according to the Coles County Health Department.
The department received notification from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office on Wednesday about the next phase of vaccination eligibility, according to a news release.
Those with qualifying conditions can submit a request by sending an email to the department at COVID19@co.coles.il.us.
However, because of the demand for vaccinations and the limited supply of the vaccine, being in the qualifying category doesn’t mean a person will be vaccinated immediately, the release said. Additionally, those wanting to register should not try to call to make reservations.
According to the release, qualifying conditions in the new eligibility categories are:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD
- Diabetes
- Heart conditions
- Immune system compromise from a solid organ transplant
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary disease
- Sickle cell disease
Email registration can be submitted for those with one or more of those conditions, the news release said. Submissions should include the person’s legal name, birth date, cellphone number and email address. Those who register might be asked to bring proof of their qualifying conditions when they are vaccinated.
The release also said vaccinations are still being providing to those in earlier qualifying categories. There could be as few as 100 appointments available for those in the new categories.
The health department on Wednesday also announced an additional 18 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing its total to 5,146.
Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized, 167 are recovering, 4,887 have recovered and 88 are deceased, the release said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,825 newly confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.