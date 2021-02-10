Coles County Health Department announces new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, 18 new cases

Email registration can be submitted for those with one or more of those conditions, the news release said. Submissions should include the person’s legal name, birth date, cellphone number and email address. Those who register might be asked to bring proof of their qualifying conditions when they are vaccinated.

The release also said vaccinations are still being providing to those in earlier qualifying categories. There could be as few as 100 appointments available for those in the new categories.

The health department on Wednesday also announced an additional 18 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing its total to 5,146.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized, 167 are recovering, 4,887 have recovered and 88 are deceased, the release said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,825 newly confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.

