Coles County Health Department announces new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON — People with preexisting diseases and medical conditions will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Feb. 25, according to the Coles County Health Department.

The department received notification from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office on Wednesday about the next phase of vaccination eligibility, according to a news release.

Those with qualifying conditions can submit a request by sending an email to the department at COVID19@co.coles.il.us.

However, because of the demand for vaccinations and the limited supply of the vaccine, being in the qualifying category doesn’t mean a person will be vaccinated immediately, the release said. Additionally, those wanting to register should not try to call to make reservations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the release, qualifying conditions in the new eligibility categories are: