Coles County Health Department reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 spreads rapidly, meaning there’s a real chance that you may catch the virus at some point if you haven’t already.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Tuesday reported the deaths of two additional residents with COVID-19.

In addition, the health department reported that two more laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in Coles County. The new numbers have increased the total case count for Coles County since the pandemic began to 5,843. The total is comprised of three currently hospitalized, 29 recovering, 5,713 recovered, and 98 deceased.

The health department also issued a reminder about an upcoming vaccination clinic through an Illinois National Guard program. The clinic will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Education Center.

Registration for Saturday's clinic is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/. Vaccinations will be available for any Illinois resident age 18 and older and the Johnson & Johnson brand single-dose vaccine will be used.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,495 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 1,368,709 cases, including 22,466 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

