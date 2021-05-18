Coles County Health Department reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 spreads rapidly, meaning there’s a real chance that you may catch the virus at some point if you haven’t already.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Tuesday reported the deaths of two additional residents with COVID-19.

In addition, the health department reported that two more laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in Coles County. The new numbers have increased the total case count for Coles County since the pandemic began to 5,843. The total is comprised of three currently hospitalized, 29 recovering, 5,713 recovered, and 98 deceased.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The health department also issued a reminder about an upcoming vaccination clinic through an Illinois National Guard program. The clinic will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Education Center.

Registration for Saturday's clinic is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/. Vaccinations will be available for any Illinois resident age 18 and older and the Johnson & Johnson brand single-dose vaccine will be used.