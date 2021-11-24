Coles County Health Department reports two COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported the COVID-related deaths of two residents.

In addition, the health department reported on Tuesday that 30 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in Coles County. The county's total confirmed COVID-19 case count, as of Tuesday, since the pandemic began was 8,689. The total consists of 8,375 recovered, 134 deceased, and 180 active cases. The seven-day average for new cases is 22.71.

"The (health department) is highly recommending that all eligible residents get vaccinated as soon as possible Everyone age 5 plus can find vaccines and boosters by location and vaccine type at www.vaccines.gov," it reported. The number of Coles County residents that have been fully vaccinated is 20,813, 40.90 percent of the eligible population.

