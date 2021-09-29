Coles County Health Department to offer Pfizer boosters on Oct. 7

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has opened online registration for Pfizer booster shots.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Recipients can make appointments online at events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH for 15-minute time blocks to get the vaccine at 825 18th St., Charleston.

The booster shots are available to those whose last dose was administered six months ago or more.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those age 65 and over, those living in long-term care settings, and those between the ages of 50-64 with underlying conditions should receive a booster six months after their last shot.

The IDPH and CDC also said that others who may be considered for the shot include those aged 18-49 with underlying conditions and those aged 18-64 with an increased risk of exposure due to occupational setting.

