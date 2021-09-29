 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Coles County Health Department to offer Pfizer boosters on Oct. 7

  • 0

When hospitals run out of beds or when staffing is low, healthcare professionals must determine which patients get treated first. 

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has opened online registration for Pfizer booster shots.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Recipients can make appointments online at events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH  for 15-minute time blocks to get the vaccine at 825 18th St., Charleston.

The booster shots are available to those whose last dose was administered six months ago or more. 

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those age 65 and over, those living in long-term care settings, and those between the ages of 50-64 with underlying conditions should receive a booster six months after their last shot.

The IDPH and CDC also said that others who may be considered for the shot include those aged 18-49 with underlying conditions and those aged 18-64 with an increased risk of exposure due to occupational setting. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in head-on crash in Shelby County

Two die in head-on crash in Shelby County

Illinois State Police said in a news release that the collision occurred around 9:36 p.m. Friday along 2100 North Road at 800 East Road. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What's next for the Hilton Garden Inn project in Mattoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News