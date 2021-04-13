Coles County health officials remain confident in COVID vaccination process amid pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

She said the Illinois Department of Public Health ordered the "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

The move was advised by U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and Food & Drug Administration.

The federal agencies made that recommendation Tuesday morning after reporting rare and severe blood clots in six people who had taken the vaccine. The CDC and FDA are reviewing the data regarding those cases.

The county health department issued a statement regarding the halt in using the vaccine.

It said anyone who has received the vaccine and who develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath should contact a health care provider.

"We wanted to get the word out and let people know what to expect," Stenger said.

Stenger said she expects some people to be more cautious about being vaccination because of the development with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.