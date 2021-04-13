 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County health officials remain confident in COVID vaccination process amid pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County health officials remain confident in COVID vaccination process amid pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

{{featured_button_text}}

Apr.13 -- Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group Director Dr. Gregory Poland says the pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is "stellar evidence" of vaccine safety surveillance. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

CHARLESTON — The Johnson & Johnson brand COVID-19 vaccine that the state of Illinois halted use of Tuesday has seen only limited use in Coles County.

Also, there are no upcoming vaccination clinics scheduled in the county that will feature that brand of vaccine, Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said.

The Johnson & Johnson brand, single-dose vaccine was what was administered Friday and Saturday during Illinois National Guard program clinics at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Appointments were filled for the 2,000 doses of the vaccine that was available during the clinics, which were open to any Illinois resident age 18 and older.

Historian to address Eastern Illinois University group considering Douglas Hall name change

On Tuesday, Stenger said that's been the only time the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been used in Coles County. The county health department hasn't heard concerns from anyone who received the vaccine during those clinics, she said.

She said the Illinois Department of Public Health ordered the "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

The move was advised by U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and Food & Drug Administration.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The federal agencies made that recommendation Tuesday morning after reporting rare and severe blood clots in six people who had taken the vaccine. The CDC and FDA are reviewing the data regarding those cases.

The county health department issued a statement regarding the halt in using the vaccine.

It said anyone who has received the vaccine and who develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath should contact a health care provider.

Federal jury finds Mattoon man guilty of child pornography

"We wanted to get the word out and let people know what to expect," Stenger said.

Stenger said she expects some people to be more cautious about being vaccination because of the development with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

However, health officials are still encouraging people get vaccination "at the first opportunity" and the health department will continue using other brands of COVID-19 vaccine.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer: Crowd at George Floyd arrest grew louder

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News