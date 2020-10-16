Coles County moves into state's 'blue' stable level for COVID-19 case counts

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced on Friday that local COVID-19 risk metrics have moved into the state's "blue level," which indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable metrics.

The health department reported that new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases for Coles County have reached an average of 177 per 100,000 residents, and that the county's test positivity rate is now 5.5%.

As part of this announcement, the health department also said 39 new cases were identified on Friday. Those numbers have reportedly brought the county's total case count to 1,814, with three currently hospitalized, 1,575 recovered, 38 deceased, and 198 recovering.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday that 34 counties are considered to be at a warning level. A county enters a warning level when two or more risk indicators that measure COVID-19 amounts increase. Those listed are Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago.