Coles County moves to lower 'blue' warning level for COVID-19, officials say

CHARLESTON — Coles County has moved into a lower state warning level for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.
The county's rate of positive cases means it's no longer in "orange" warning level of increasing cases and has been moved to the "blue level" that indicates stable rates, the Coles County Health Department said in a news release.
The health department said the county's positive case rate is currently 7.3%, which is below the state target of 8% or less.
The health department also announced that an additional 12 residents have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The news release said the new cases brought the county's overall total to 1,508. Of those, three people are hospitalized, 155 are recovering, 1,321 are considered recovered and 29 have died, it said.
Charleston in-person classes still set to resume Nov. 2; plan unchanged during special school board meeting
Statewide, 2,441 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported Saturday, including the following 25 deaths.
There also have been 286,326 cases, including 8,588 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 19 until Friday is 3.6%. The recovery rate is 96%.
Interesting things people found in our archives
Walther League of St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Lerna woman, 89, fatally burned
Wavettes honored
Stanton Barrett
White Owl restaurant remodeled
St. Paul's Lutheran school reunites
Directors named for Young Men's Christian Association at meeting here
Ships of tomorrow
Deputy of the Year
Service is always in the picture at Central
Tentative pact to clean A&F site reached
Martha Moldroski's third grade class
WCIA-TV famous Mr. Roberts
Demonstrating a single-blade plow
Johnson urges nation to be calm
Mattoon beach
Frustrate attempted jailbreak
New barber system installed
Runaway rain stopped after rolling nearly 70 miles with hazardous materials
Way back when
Mr. and Miss Central
How to swim
Nikitas facing 'restaurant' suit
Edgar Brewer
630 receive degrees at EIU ceremonies
Korean orphan arrive sin new home here
The healthiest farm kids in America
Texas watermelon
Lincoln School names student of the month
100 Per Cent
Three city commissioner candidates
Scouts receive award
Bee stings kill barber
Kiwanis ladies night
'Tried and true' methods serve Trilla gardener for 71 years
Safety Patrol at Columbian
Class reunion held
Kokomo Joe's goes casual
MHS class of 1939
Awarded scholarship
Win rally trophies
Broom workers honored
Mad dog killed in Loxa vicinity
Greenup's Main Street
Club tours Mattoon
Designs centennial medallion
Coles County in war times
Beach facilities burn
Cosmic rays photographed at 29,000 feet
Interior of Marianna Restaurant
Fingers amputated
Lone bandit in Chicago makes haul of $2,500
Miller & Son
Aluminum 427 Cube L 88 Corvette
County public aid head under fire
Mr. and Mrs. Warren Driskell
Junior rodeo queen in Yuma
Piggly Wiggly
Purvises visit Hollywood stars
Self is one who excels
"You must do a man's work or fight"
"K"
Mattoon backfield, line ready for Danville
Upset Urbana in Big Twelve conference game
Plan expansion program at Burger King
Kelley Named Most Valuable Wrestler
Vertical gardening grows up
Two seized in flag thefts
Santa Claus Letters
The ten best good humor people
All in honor of the "Little Green Ripples"
Litwiller's home-made bread
Wedding held in Arthur
Reagan decides to back curbs on liability awards
American war mothers sew carpet rags
Newly remodeled Darby
Hawthorne Grade School Grid Team
Here's end of the season Little League All-Stars
South of the border
Boat capsizes in lake; 28 are dead
Are fiddler wins trophy on a very unexpected note
Mattoon Implement & Buggy Co.
Orland Park plant explosions investigated
Turning the corner
Koester's return sparks lady shoes
Coming next Wendesday!!
Dillinger in sensational escape from Indiana jail
Charleston's Ron Popham
Stix Billiards #3
Surprise encounter
Vacation Bible School closes
Complete new children's reading room at library
Mike Beavers, Charleston police officer, dead at 29
Grand Opening
Five generations times three
Mattoon jurist is embarrassed
Mattoon's new $325,000 high school building
Couple plans bicycle trip
'What's your wife's favorite perfume?'
'Flat' Wave falls in 'inspired' Lincoln
Ensemble to sing
Chicago Motor Club safety patrol award camp
Twelve free acts
Amy Herring named Miss Neoga
Garage
Hail Halloween with spooky treats
Surprise diner honors Richters
Reed and Bell
Dual grand openings
Collection donated
State swimmers
Rivest 'bought' Edgar support, lawmaker charges at hearing
Trail Blazer
Youth loses life in creek near Oakland
Otis forced at second
Treason charges are to be pushed
Drastic penalties by Douglas Co. judge
You'll find them all at Hampton's
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.