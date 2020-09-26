Coles County moves to lower 'blue' warning level for COVID-19, officials say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Coles County has moved into a lower state warning level for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

The county's rate of positive cases means it's no longer in "orange" warning level of increasing cases and has been moved to the "blue level" that indicates stable rates, the Coles County Health Department said in a news release.

The health department said the county's positive case rate is currently 7.3%, which is below the state target of 8% or less.

The health department also announced that an additional 12 residents have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The news release said the new cases brought the county's overall total to 1,508. Of those, three people are hospitalized, 155 are recovering, 1,321 are considered recovered and 29 have died, it said.