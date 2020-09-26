 Skip to main content
Coles County moves to lower 'blue' warning level for COVID-19, officials say
Coles County moves to lower 'blue' warning level for COVID-19, officials say

CHARLESTON — Coles County has moved into a lower state warning level for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

The county's rate of positive cases means it's no longer in "orange" warning level of increasing cases and has been moved to the "blue level" that indicates stable rates, the Coles County Health Department said in a news release.

The health department said the county's positive case rate is currently 7.3%, which is below the state target of 8% or less.

The health department also announced that an additional 12 residents have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The news release said the new cases brought the county's overall total to 1,508. Of those, three people are hospitalized, 155 are recovering, 1,321 are considered recovered and 29 have died, it said.

Charleston in-person classes still set to resume Nov. 2; plan unchanged during special school board meeting

Statewide, 2,441 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported Saturday, including the following 25 deaths. 

There also have been 286,326 cases, including 8,588 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 19 until Friday is 3.6%. The recovery rate is 96%.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

