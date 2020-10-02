Coles County once again on the state's COVID-19 warning list, reports another coronavirus death

CHARLESTON — On the same day Coles County health officials announced the death of another resident, the state once again placed it on the COVID-19 warning list.

Coles County is currently on a heightened warning level — orange — because it surpasses multiple metrics the state uses to track increased occurrences of coronavirus. Locally, those metrics include the county's recent spike in positive cases, new cases per 100,000 population and the number of tests performed.

Other Central Illinois counties on the warning list are Christian, DeWitt, Fayette, Jasper and Macon. There were 17 counties on the list last week.

The Coles County Health Department also reported 16 more residents tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 1,608 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 10 are currently hospitalized, 1,420 have recovered, 32 have died and 146 are recovering.

Coles County officials began warning residents this week that the positivity rate in Region 6 was approaching the level that would bring about restrictions by the state to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.