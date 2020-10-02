Coles County once again on the state's COVID-19 warning list

CHARLESTON — Coles County is once again on the state’s COVID-19 warning list.

Coles County is currently on a heightened warning level — orange — because it surpasses multiple metrics the state uses to track increased occurrences of coronavirus. Locally, those metrics include the county's recent spike in positive cases, new cases per 100,000 population and the number of tests performed.

Other Central Illinois counties on the warning list are Christian, DeWitt, Fayette, Jasper and Macon. There were 17 counties on the list last week.

Coles County officials began warning residents this week that the positivity rate in Region 6 was approaching the level that would bring about restrictions by the state to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

"We, as a community, can do a few simple things to defeat this enemy and prevent our local businesses, educational institutions, places of worship and medical facilities from further suffering, financial loss and personal expense," the letter from Coles County Cares read. The letter included the names of 21 county health care, government, education, church and social service representatives.