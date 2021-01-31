Coles County passes 5,000 total COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Coles County’s total for COVID-19 cases exceeded 5,000 with the announcement of 12 new cases on Sunday.
The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,011, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.
The release said the total includes eight county residents who are currently hospitalized and 199 who are recovering. There have been 85 county deaths from the disease and 4,719 residents have recovered, it said.
The release also said residents should continue to monitor news media, health care provider websites and the CodeRED alert system for information on when COVID-19 vaccinations become available.
The CodeRED system is available for cellphone use by texting ColesAlerts to 99411.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,428 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 40 additional deaths.
To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,126,301 cases, including 19,243 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,871 specimens for a total 16,039,292.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 24–30, 2021 is 3.9%.
A total of 1,333,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,829,575. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 981,988 vaccines administered, including 156,872 for long-term care facilities.