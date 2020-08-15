Coles County reaches 600 COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Coles County passed 600 COVID-19 cases with the announcement of 18 new cases reported Saturday.

It came a day after the report of 32 new cases on Friday and brought the county's total to 609, according to the Coles County Health Department.

A news release from the health department said 400 county residents have recovered from the disease caused by the coronavirus. It said 185 people are recovering, four are hospitalized and 20 county residents have died from the disease.

The release said COVID-19 is prevalent throughout the county though the county's state-issued warning designation for the disease was lowered on Friday.

It said the county is now in the "blue" warning designation, which indicates the county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 numbers. It said the county's positive test rate is 6.3%, which maintains a warning but is below the top target rate of 8%, it said.

Before Friday, the county had been in the "orange" designation for about a week, a level that indicates signs of increased risk for the disease.