Coles County reaches 600 COVID-19 cases
breaking top story

CHARLESTON — Coles County passed 600 COVID-19 cases with the announcement of 18 new cases reported Saturday.

It came a day after the report of 32 new cases on Friday and brought the county's total to 609, according to the Coles County Health Department.

A news release from the health department said 400 county residents have recovered from the disease caused by the coronavirus. It said 185 people are recovering, four are hospitalized and 20 county residents have died from the disease.

The release said COVID-19 is prevalent throughout the county though the county's state-issued warning designation for the disease was lowered on Friday.

It said the county is now in the "blue" warning designation, which indicates the county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 numbers. It said the county's positive test rate is 6.3%, which maintains a warning but is below the top target rate of 8%, it said.

Before Friday, the county had been in the "orange" designation for about a week, a level that indicates signs of increased risk for the disease.

In the release, health department officials urged continued use of practices to reduce the spread of the virus. They include wearing face masks in public, social distancing and regular hand washing, it said.

The release also said Coles County's risk information is available online at dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Coles.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

