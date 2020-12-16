 Skip to main content
Coles County receives first delivery of COVID-19 vaccine; officials report 51 new cases
CHARLESTON —  The first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived Wednesday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, the county health department said.

Coles County was one of the first 50 counties in Illinois to receive the vaccine due to the high number of deaths, the Coles County Health Department said in a news release.

Those receiving the vaccine are limited to front-line health care workers at this time, due to the limited number of doses, department indicated. The news release said some of the vaccine may have been administered Wednesday.

However, when the priority populations are immunized, the vaccine will be made available to the public and immunization dates will be announced.

The health department also announced that 51 more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 3,991.

Of those, 11 people are hospitalized, 346 are recovering, 3,568 have recovered and 66 are deceased, the release said.

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

