Coles County region moves to less restrictive Phase 4 of state's Restore Illinois COVID plan

"We're trying to be as fair and equitable as we can," Stenger said.

The state has received more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with just over 900,000 delivered to providers and 524,050 allocated as part of the federal government’s pharmacy partnership program to vaccinate long-term care residents.

Of those, 572,389 doses have been administered, 90,752 of which were part of the long-term care effort. Administrators reported 34,649 vaccines administered on Wednesday alone.

Jackson said Mattoon Lanes is following COVID-19 guidelines for bowling alleys in Illinois, such as keeping a lane closed as a separation between each group of bowlers. Jackson said if all of the available lanes are in use, staff will create a waiting list for bowlers and text them when a lane is open. He said this measure is taken to ensure social distancing is maintained within the bowling alley.

Other precautions include requiring bowlers to wear protective masks when they go anywhere other than their assigned lanes and having them leave their borrowed bowling balls at their lanes so they can be sanitized by staff.

"I wouldn't say it's normal, but it's the new normal," Jackson said. He noted that Mattoon Lanes' bar and concessions also will reopen to the public under the eased restrictions.