Coles County region moves to less restrictive Phase 4 of state's Restore Illinois COVID plan

MATTOON — The sounds of rumbling bowling balls and clattering pins filled Mattoon Lanes on Tuesday for the first time in two months.
Bowling alley co-owner Jim Jackson said they hosted league play Tuesday night and were preparing to reopen to the general public Thursday night as the state eases its COVID-19 restrictions for Region 6, which includes Coles County.
"It was good to see everyone come back. Everyone seemed like they were having a good time," Jackson said, adding that he looks forward to welcoming back the general public, too. "I'm sure everyone is excited to get out of their houses and have something different to do."
The coronavirus region that includes Coles County was moved to Phase 4 of the state's COVID recovery plan Thursday, bringing with it even fewer restrictions. The announcement comes just three days after the region moved to Tier 1, allowing for limited indoor dining and food service, after being in the much more restrictive Tier 3 since Nov. 20.
To move to Phase 4, a positivity rate must remain below 6.5% for three straight days.
Phase 4 allows, among other activities, health and fitness facilities to operate at 50% occupancy and for group classes with spacing and size restrictions; museums to reopen at 25% capacity and size limits on guided tours; and meetings and social activities to resume at the lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity.
Region 6 includes Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermillion counties.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 4,979 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 123 additional deaths.
Coles County's individual numbers reflect that of the region, with less than 10 new cases some days this week, Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said. That also mirrors numbers statewide, which is "very hopeful," she also said.
On Thursday, Coles County reported another COVID-related death and 19 new positive cases. To date, the county had has 4,859 positive cases and 80 deaths.
Coles County's daily average case rate as of Monday was 2.2%, Stenger said, and the average over the latest available seven-day period was 4.4%.
Stenger still urged continued patience and continued use of precautions as the early phases of COVID-19 vaccinations are taking place. She explained that the health department receives a small amount of vaccine each week and is working to distribute the entire amount, getting it to people in the current qualifying phases.
"We're trying to be as fair and equitable as we can," Stenger said.
The state has received more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with just over 900,000 delivered to providers and 524,050 allocated as part of the federal government’s pharmacy partnership program to vaccinate long-term care residents.
Of those, 572,389 doses have been administered, 90,752 of which were part of the long-term care effort. Administrators reported 34,649 vaccines administered on Wednesday alone.
Jackson said Mattoon Lanes is following COVID-19 guidelines for bowling alleys in Illinois, such as keeping a lane closed as a separation between each group of bowlers. Jackson said if all of the available lanes are in use, staff will create a waiting list for bowlers and text them when a lane is open. He said this measure is taken to ensure social distancing is maintained within the bowling alley.
Other precautions include requiring bowlers to wear protective masks when they go anywhere other than their assigned lanes and having them leave their borrowed bowling balls at their lanes so they can be sanitized by staff.
"I wouldn't say it's normal, but it's the new normal," Jackson said. He noted that Mattoon Lanes' bar and concessions also will reopen to the public under the eased restrictions.
Boarman’s Roxy Theatre in Shelbyville and The Paris Theater have both announced they will reopen Friday evening with COVID-19 precautions in place, and the AMC Theatres company has announced that its AMC Classic Mattoon 10 will reopen Jan. 29 while also following precautions.
The state implemented a five-phase COVID recovery plan last spring, and the region moved into Phase 4 of that plan in June. Increasing COVID infections led to the establishment of a tier system of restrictions last fall, preventing a return to the even more restrictive Phase 3.
In addition to Region 6, two other regions have returned to Phase 4. They are Region 2, which includes Sangamon and Logan counties in west-Central Illinois, and Region 5, which includes much of Southern Illinois.
“I am excited that 10 out of our 11 regions have moved out of Tier 3 mitigations,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, this does not mean we can let our guard down. We must continue to practice actions to protect ourselves from the virus – wear our masks, avoid large gatherings, and get the vaccine when it is our turn. This is particularly critical as new variants circulate, which early studies show spread much more rapidly. We are headed in the right direction once again, so let’s stay the course.”
IDPH will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19. Should data show regions trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, regions could once again find themselves in a higher tier with increased measures.