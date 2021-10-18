Coles County releases updated COVID numbers

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has announced six people with COVID-19 have died in the last several days.
The department is also announcing 127 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases since Oct. 9 to Oct. 18.
Since the start of the pandemic, 8,074 people have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 7,845 have recovered, 107 are currently recovering, and 122 have died from the virus.
Athena Pajer
Reporter
