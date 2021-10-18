Coles County releases updated COVID numbers

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has announced six people with COVID-19 have died in the last several days.

The department is also announcing 127 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases since Oct. 9 to Oct. 18.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,074 people have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 7,845 have recovered, 107 are currently recovering, and 122 have died from the virus.