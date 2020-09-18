Coles County remains on COVID-19 watch list, report 18 new cases

Per the latest figures released Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the positivity rate in the region decreased to 5.6 percent, which marked the third day below 6.5 percent.

In Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border near St. Louis, the rate dipped another half point to 8 percent. It first topped 8 percent on Aug. 11, and after the region’s positivity rate failed to decrease, added mitigations including closure of indoor dining and drinking took effect at the beginning of the month.

The region will still need to decrease to 6.5 percent for three days before added mitigations can be lifted and it can reenter Phase 4 of the reopening plan like the rest of the regions.

Region 7 was set to reenter Phase 4 at 5 p.m. Friday, which once again allows for gatherings up to 50 people.